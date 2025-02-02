Morning Intelligence Report

MG Paul E Vallely, US Army (Ret)

By

George Mcclellan

Guest Editorial:

February 2, 2025

Upon the conclusion of World War II, the Western powers immediately set about purging Nazi Germany of all remnants of National Socialism. Nazi's were rounded up, tried and shot all over Germany. The Nuremberg trials of October 1945 however, focused on high ranking Nazi party members and complicit military officers. The results just about defined what constitutes duty, honor and obeying the rules. We live in a Constitutional Representative Republic only recently snatched by Donald Trump from the jaws of world wide socialism, yet we do not feel compelled to hang our oppressors. Yet, we find the Left's TDS sufferers squalling and whining like little children who had their lolly pops snatched away by a mean orange man. We are witnessing the collapse of the Democrat Party because unlike the Nazi Führer Adolph Hitler, Democrats had neither a strongman at their head, none in the wings, nor the support of a strong paramilitary group willing to beat up people, at their backs. Democrats had to rely on the acquiescence of subverted federal law enforcement agencies, colleges and universities and national corporations willing to submit to the threats of the Party's (Obama) diktat's. I am under no illusions that Joe Biden's administration was Obama's third term.

This deNazification was specific to Germany. Such events did not happen to our then ally the Soviet Union, until its collapse in 1991 thanks to Ronald Reagan, Maggie Thatcher and Pope Paul who attacked not their communist philosophy but engineered the financial collapse of their economy. This was fifty years or so after the end of WWII and Communism had a long run corrupting the governments of many nations to the point many became Soviet Union supporters. Their influence spread into the United States, England, Europe and South-east Asia, especially China where it took hold. In America, the Communist infiltration selected the Democrat Party to subvert. in turn, the Democrat party is dying by the very corruption of its leadership just as the Soviets experienced. Soviet Leaders came into power by party position, not accomplishment. That's exactly how Kamala Harris became the Democrat candidate. These hair brained cretan's, thinking they can rule without practical experience, knowing nothing about economics, manufacturing, paying payrolls, experiencing tax and Union problems, have, in the wake of Trumps victory, atrophied into a gaggle of silly geese squawking about what was wonderful about Kamala Harris whilst fouling the very barnyard they lived in. They chose poorly!

They were infected by events over which they could exercise no control except by bribery with tax payers money, something Joe Biden like Nancy Pelosi knew how to do very well. Our educational institutions have been converted into indoctrination centers where the three "R's" of education were reduced to running, rastling and recess. The deadly virus that is Marxism, has taken root in the US and has metastasized in the institutions that educate Americas future leaders. Our children cannot read, write or do their sums but they can follow TicTok, text their friends and have fun at pizza and beer parlors. Like ancient Rome, we have been captured by the entertainment industry to fulfill the despots need of distracting our attention with bread and circuses. The next circus, the Super Bowl is coming up. Who really cares anymore? Why is it important for us to know what football player is shagging Taylor Swift or what Rapper is headlining the half time entertainment? But, who cares in the how's and why the Democrats continue to resist the overwhelming mandate of the American people for Trump to repair a dysfunctional government? Trumps efforts, while dissecting the poisoned bureaucracy of the Deep State, is accompanied by noisy cacophony of lies and misinformation, to keep his mandate questionable. Personalities in the lame stream media who ask silly questions, become argumentative like paid politicians. That's not their job. It will soon end because all reasons for their dismay is disappearing before Trump's wrath. We must not lose sight that many of our elected GOP politicians have also been infected by the ease of doing business with our main enemy, Communist China. They are a threat to National Security! Why is that allowed? Because we're not told!

Trump's scythe is cutting through the ranks of "Woke" civilian and military bureaucracies. Politicians and generals who found it convenient to suborn their oaths, common sense and reputations in the name of "Wokism," directly stood as a threat to National Security. They accept no responsibility for their failures, deny doing them at all, and blame any they can on Trump and others. Like the officials of Nazi Germany, they are known by their deeds.

Unlike the end of Nazi Germany, we have not hanged the treasonous perpetrators of the Democrat Party's crimes against America but, a purge none-the-less is underway. It must be sustained and it must not fail. Bringing miscreants to trial is as necessary here and now, as they were in Oct 1945. Politicians like the Clinton's, Obama's and Biden's, who criminally enriched themselves by playing the system, should not be allowed to disappear into the mists of history without carrying with them the weight of felons and enemies of the state. Jail them if necessary but all sympathy for their plights must be abandoned. So long as these self-serving Marxist infected creatures are allowed to hold public office of any kind, any where, or are allowed to escape their just retributions for their crimes, then America remains in peril.

The Nuremberg trials of Nazi's was a world changing event. It marked the finality of discussions of obeying illegal orders. Many of the guilty were justly hanged, their bodies buried throughout Germany in unmarked graves so as not to be martyrized by future neo-Nazi's. Our crooked politicians won't face such a fate but they simply cannot be allowed to go into the dark sweet night untarnished.

Remember, freedom is the goal; the Constitution is the only way. Now, let us help Make America Great Again! Happy New Year!

