Morning Intelligence Report

By

MG Paul E Vallely US Army (Ret)

and

The China Team

CCP’s Culture Invasion – “The Highest Form of Conquest”

To this day, the American government has largely overlooked the massive yet covert culture invasion by the CCP. This is probably because it seems unimaginable for the free world to use arts as a means of advancing a political agenda against a rival. However, in the CCP’s insidious plot, cultural programs have long been weaponized. The CCP is not shy to tell that “Culture can change people’s thoughts in subtle ways. Hence, it is the highest form of conquest.” “In the current world, if a country’s culture is at the center position, other countries will automatically get closer to it; once a country’s value system and diplomatic policies dominate the world order, that country will for sure become the world’s leader. Therefore, today and in the future, the world competition mainly takes place in the culture field.”

“Ne Zha” 2 Spreads Anti-American Sentiments

Movies have been used by the CCP as a tool for massive propaganda. The CCP implements strict censorship to ensure its movies comply with the CCP’s agenda. Recently, “Ne Zha 2”, a CCP animated film released during the Chinese New Year set a revenue record of $300 million in 2 weeks. Since February 13, this film has been playing in the United States, attracting a large crowd of Chinese-American moviegoers. The CCP franticly boasts that Ne Zha 2 “represents our nation’s confidence”, “establishes the leading position of Chinese films in the world”, “a good example of rich cultural storytelling”, “sets the new ceiling for animated films” …

The reality is: Ne Zha 2 is anti-Chinese tradition. Moreover, the film is full of anti-American sentiments. In traditional Chinese culture, the well-known fairy tale of Ne Zha tells a naïve and lovely hero boy who used his supernormal capabilities to fight against evil for people. Ne Zha killed the Dragon King’s son, who sent floods to devastate the land. Ne Zha’s act angered the Dragon King. To save the people, Ne Zha accepted Dragon King’s punishment and sacrificed himself. Later, he was miraculously resurrected by his master - a Taoist priest who provided him with magical powers and a new body, allowing him to continue his fight against evil.

However, Ne Zha 2 distorts this traditional legend and depicts Ne Zha as an ugly demon boy who indulges in bloody killing for revenge. In the film, Ne Zha speaks like a CCP’s Red Guard, such as “my fate is determined by myself, not God;” “if God doesn’t give me permission, I will turn the universe up-side-down.” Similarly, during the Cultural Revolution, the atheist Red Guards often screamed “fighting against heaven and earth brings endless happiness.”

Ne Zha 2 is full of anti-American sentiments, with many obvious metaphors throughout. The film fabricated a new character “The Infinite Immortal Elder” as Ne Zha’s master, who later showed his true identity as an evil authoritarian. Ne Zha first obeyed his master, later fought against and defeated his master.

Ne Zha’s master was in fact a metaphor of America. In the film, the master carried a green pendant with the same graphic as the American national emblem, while the green color symbolizes green card. The master owned an alchemy pot with a huge dollar sign on it; and the Jade Emperor Palace is white colored with an outlook resembling the Pentagon. Ne Zha commented “so white” three times and asked “is the whole place made of jade? Where do you get so much money to buy jade?” All of these were referring to the White House and America. At the end of the film, Ne Zha defeated his master, seriously injuring him. Ne Zha also exploded his master’s alchemy pot, smashed his master’s green pendant, all of these symbolizing China defeating America. CCP’s Sina.com even published an article “Have You Discovered the 9 Major Places that Ridicule American Empire in Ne Zha 2?”

哪吒2嘲讽美帝的九大彩蛋，你都发现了吗？|玉虚宫|哪吒之魔童闹海|彩蛋_新浪新闻

The article listed 9 places that ridicule America. Besides what were mentioned above, one was that Ne Zha was forced to swallow a “spirit killer”, which was depicted as a covid-19 virus. The article wrote, this symbolizes that America made and spread the Covid-19 virus to kill Chinese people. The article also pointed out that in the film, the Dragon King symbolizes Russia, who was locked inside the Master’s alchemy pot and begged the Master for freedom. Only by collaborating with Ne Zha (China), who exploded the pot, the Dragon King could escape the Master’s suppression.

The Jade Emperor Palace in the film (top) and Pentagon (bottom).

The American national emblem (left) and Master’s green pendant in the film (right).

The huge dollar sign on the alchemy pot belonging to the Master in the film.

SUMMARY

The CCP boasts that the CCP is nearly successful in achieving its cultural domination worldwide. The communist ideology, being anti-truth, anti-humane, anti-divine, and anti-traditions is deadly poisonous. The CCP’s rampant cultural invasion is taking place on American soil like cancer invading a healthy human. Ne Zha 2 is only one example. The headline news on the websites of CCP consulates list many dazzling performing arts programs by the CCP in America. Under the guise of “Cultural Exchange” and “Building Friendship,” many CCP’s performing arts groups are actively performing in America and spreading CCP’s ideology, often in such a subtle way that American audience cannot even detect. From DC’s Kennedy Center to NYC’s Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, from San Francisco Opera House to Los Angeles Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the CCP has taken American stages to brainwash the American mainstream. As the tension between America and the CCP intensifies, Chinese-Americans who have been brainwashed by the CCP become a serious threat to American national security. Taking advantage of “freedom of speech”, the CCP’s movies and performing arts groups are massively spreading anti-American sentiments, especially targeting Chinese-Americans. To save America, save American people, including these Chinese-Americans brainwashed by the CCP, the American government shall implement effective containment policies ASAP.

www.standupamericaus.org

Contact Information:

Email: suaus1961@gmail.com

Phone: 406 249 1091

Order our books now on www.standupamericaus.org or Amazon