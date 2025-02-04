The Morning Intelligence Report

By

MG Paul E Vallely MG US Army (Ret)

George Mcclellan

February 4, 2025

Guest Editorial

The last thing evil does when it's losing is to call for "tolerance." Sen. Chuckie Schumer (D-NY), just ousted from his Senate majority seat did exactly that. In his floor speech to the 118th Congress he thanked his colleagues…"for their outstanding work over the past four years," claiming they were…"the most productive, ambitious, and historic four years the Senate has seen in decades. I am proud that many of our biggest accomplishments were bipartisan, something I hope the incoming majority embraces as a model." That's how Chuckie Schumer works, always looking for a way to minimize disaster, blame somebody else for it and claim the Republicans, who just won a mandate to make serious changes, won't follow the line of bipartisanship because to do so is to assist Democrats in their goals of screwing America.

Whether he realizes it or not, Schumer just described the malfunctioning bureaucratic Deep State that Donald Trump was mandated to destroy. There will be no bipartisanship unless Democrats choose to join Republicans in returning America to its Constitution role. They won't do that while the Socialist Democrats are already scheming to thwart every move Trump makes. This time, their only weapon is the judiciary. Actually, I really don't think Democrats know or realize what's coming for them. Trump is dismantling their deep State!

Somewhere in his Id lurks a belief that he, like Hillary Clinton, Obama and Joe Biden is not responsible for having to answer for his own offenses because "He meant well." I think that's about to change for Chuckie Schumer. Townhall has revealed that the DoJ, now in the hands of the Trump administration, may focus its attention on those people in entertainment and politics who, on the assumption they were sacred and could do things openly and with impunity, threaten the President of the United States and the Justices of the US Supreme Court as

Senator Chuckie Schumer did before the Court's rendering of the Roe v. Wade decision. Schumer, demonstrating on the steps of the Supreme Court was surrounded by hordes of screaming women. But he was Senate Majority leader and therefore he thought, immune. But, alas, since Trumps election, the new DOJ has opened an investigation into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) because he openly threatened two conservative Supreme Court justices. The Townhall article said "allegedly" to avoid law suits I suppose but we all saw the videos of Chuckie doing just that.

It was at a 2020 pro-abortion rally where Schumer was videoed saying “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Nothing alleged about it. Schumer’s remarks drew sharp rebuke from some in both parties. Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin, Jr. was not slow in aligning his agenda with President Donald Trump’s views. Since his appointment on January 20, 2025, Martin has ordered DOJ officials to review how prosecutions related to the Capitol riot were handled, particularly following Trump’s mass pardons, while cautioning lawyers against disclosing or criticizing his actions.

Martin, the interim US Attorney, sent a “letter of inquiry” to Schumer, advising him the DoJ is investigating the comments he made at a pro-abortion rally in the context they represented unlawful threats to Justices of the US Supreme Court and further, warned Schumer that he, as the acting US Attorney General, "takes threats against public officials very seriously." Already the lame street media and Leftist politicians and claiming the intolerant Trump is politicizing the DOJ. Watch how soon they will refocus their attention to the Governor of New Jersey and other far left politicians bragging to ICE they were holding illegals while challenging them to come and get them! Don't you love the bravado in the face of Trumps sweeping mandate to do just that?

While MAGA supporters will likely praise Martin’s probe, career DOJ prosecutors claim the AG is politicizing the office, like it wasn't politicized before. They're probably the lawyers who haven't been fired yet. Some have served under presidents of both parties and say "Martin is politicizing the office and potentially breaking with fifty years of Justice Department policy and practice intended to shield criminal prosecutions from political considerations. They warn that an exodus of veteran prosecutors will threaten public safety and national security, leaving a more pliant institution that could enable Trump’s avowed desire to punish his foes in a second term." Well, it works for me. Isn't flushing out of the DOJ, among others, what we wanted and Trump promised? So, there it is again, Democrats calling for mercy and tolerance. "An exodus of veteran lawyers" isn't problem hard to solve. Stick your hand in a bucket of water then, pull it out rapidly and see how fast the hole fills up. It's that simple!

"Tolerance is the last virtue of a depraved society. When you have an immoral society that has blatantly, proudly violated all of the commandments of God, there is one virtue they insist upon, Tolerance for their immorality." (Auth Unk).

Remember, freedom is the goal, the Constitution is the way. Now, go help Trump protect America from the heathens. (04Feb25).

Contact: gemcclellan@ellijay.com or suaus1961@gmail.com