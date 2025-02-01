By John Q Naimi and MG Paul Vallely MG US Army (Ret)

The Road Map to Save Iran, the Goal of the Iranian American Community

February 1, 2025

Spreading kind words and writing articles about the past several thousand years of Iran or even the last hundred years – the era of modernity and prosperity – will not begin to heal the wounds of Iran today. The looting, betrayal and criminal acts of the mullah cult government will not be cured until this regime is destroyed. The youth inside Iran are looking for a way to save themselves and reach their own goals. What Iranian residents in the West say and write is not important to them.

The younger generation of Iran, who currently led the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ revolution in Iran, should be aware of the events taking place in Iran, for the past fifty years, and must be educated about two historical events.

The first event is the discord and anomaly in the Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi regime and the handing over of the Iranian nation to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini -- how the Shah raised the mullahs in Iran to fight against the Communist Tudeh Party of Iran and the National Front. The Shah asked Saddam Hussein not to harm Khomeini and asked French President Giscard d'Estaing to take him to Paris so that he could be controlled.

In the year 1979, The Shah left Iran with a degree of wealth to the extent that all the world’s press had declared him as the richest person on Earth, and according to the Shah himself, one-and-a-half-million rich and educated Iranians had fled from Iran before him.

The discord and anomaly of the Shah's court and the giving over of Iran to Khomeini would be forgiven, as he himself said it was divine destiny, and Prime Minister Mehdi Bazargan considered the Shah as the leader of the 1979 Revolution. But the Shah’s mistake about his chosen Prime Minister Shapur Bakhtiar was that he ordered the army commanders not to obey Bakhtiar and to listen to the command of General Fardoost, his childhood friend and British spy, will never be forgiven.

The second historical event deals with Khomeini's deception. Khomeini, a mullah whom most Iranian people did not know of until much later, did not go to prison in the 1960s for protesting the Shah, who did not respect the 1901 Constitution. Still, the king sent him to the ‘heaven of mullahs”.

Khomeini wrote a small book titled Islamic Government, which was reprinted several times in the religious city of Qom with the help of the SAVAK, the Iranian intelligence service. This book, in which Article 5, Article 8, and Article 110 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic is written, was one of the banned books of the SAVAK, yet the mullahs were allowed to have and read it.

According to the first principle of the Constitution of 1901, the Shah’s religion must be Shia, and he has to promote this religion. Therefore, during his reign, more mosques were built than during the reign of the Islamic Regime. Even a mosque was built in the University of Tehran. Furthermore, a revolutionary modern mullah said that the SAVAK promoted Modern Mullah Shariaty in the famous Hossinia Ershad.

In the fall of 1978, when Khomeini was sent to Paris, twelve Iranians introduced to Khomeini the text of a constitution with separation of ‘church and state,’ based on human rights, freedom for the people and the press, and whatever the exiled political activists of the Shah's era wanted. Khomeini confirmed it and promised it would be Iran's future constitution.

The first slogan of the 1979 revolution was "Independence, Freedom, Constitution," which later became "Independence, Freedom, Islamic Republic." Until the day of the referendum to remove the Pahlavi regime and to establish the Islamic Republic, on April 1st, 1979, Khomeini preached its principles to the people.

In his first speech in Behesht Zahra, he said, “Don't be happy because we will provide free water, electricity, and transportation. We will build housing for you and even guarantee you an afterlife.” Journal clippings and videos of Khomeini's speeches, which later disappeared, are available in the archive of Iran's subsequent immigrants.

After Khomeini's referendum on April 1st, 1979, with the formation of the Mullahs' Assembly of Experts instead of the Constituents Assembly, the real face of the regime was gradually revealed, and the mullahs began discussing the constitution.

The most important principle of “Velayat Faqih” (absolute power of the Supreme Ayatollah), which Ayatollah Mahmoud Taleghani opposed, caused street protests in Iran, which were more in Sanandaj, Kurdistan than anywhere else in Iran. Khomeini sent all the armed forces to Kurdistan and exclaimed, "The Navy should go!" Ayatollah Sadegh Khalkhali was sent to Kurdistan along with a young Mahmoud Ahmadiejad, and the murders they committed in Kurdistan cannot be forgotten. In that year, the image of the execution by shooters won the Pulitzer Prize.

In August and early September, Taleghani protested the principle of Velayat-e-Faqih, left the Assembly, and went to his birthplace Taleghan. But after returning on September 16, 1979, Taleghani was killed, and on September 19th, Article 5 of “Velayat e Faghih” was included in the Constitution; thus, Khomeini's deception was completed.

It has been 44 years, now, that more than one thousand billion dollars have been stolen in Iran, with the help of Article 5 of the Constitution, and deposited in foreign banks in the name of the mullahs. All the industries, mines, and government and agriculture companies were registered under the pretext of privatization in the name of the mullahs and their families and agents by the order of “Wali Faqih.” The killing of one million Iranian youths in the eight-year war and proxy wars, can be considered, without a doubt, the result of the decree of Wali Faqih in Article 5 of the Constitution.

Many people in Iran have said and wrote that, with Article 5, there is no need for a constitution! The grand policy of the country is under the command of the jurist -- war, execution, imprisonment, torture, the press, elections, and the withdrawal of incredible amounts of currency -- all with the permission of the Leader, according to Article 5 of the Constitution.

And today, the issue of the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ revolution, which the wearing of the hijab (female head covering) is the major part of, has its roots in Article 5 of Velayat Faghih of the jurist, which in Iran is called “bring fire,” and the executors of the orders of the jurisprudence, according to Article 8 of the Constitution, which is called “the order of the good behavior.”

According to Article 8, they sanction suppression, throwing acid on girls’ faces, poisoning female students in schools, and dozens of other criminal acts.

The youth of Iran should know that poverty, misery and crisis are the three factors that have kept the mullahs’ regime intact in Iran for the past 44 years.

For the poverty and misery of the people, the mullahs do not allow anyone to get rich, except themselves -- poverty, to the point of selling their body parts, and the need for subsidies and reliance on governmental rights are the ideals of mullahs, which allow them to steal more quickly, and the scourge of state drug addiction and religious prostitution (sigheh), which has become a source of regime income.

In such a situation, U.S. sanctions are favored by the mullahs' regime for two reasons: 1. To be able to blame the poverty and misery of the people on the U.S. sanctions themselves and 2. Using sanction loopholes to bypass the sanctions and import every American item and service from third party countries at many times the price and put the profit in the banks of the West and the East.

The third factor of the regime’s survival is the crisis that the mullahs have created in the region for the past 44 years. The military-industrial complex of the West and the East are interested in it. For this reason, the Western and Eastern Governments, whose economies prosper with the sale of arms, are ideal for the mullahs’ regime.

The looting of Iran by the mullahs and the putting of all this stolen money in foreign banks is another guarantee of support from the West and the East to keep the mullahs thriving in Iran. For example, one of the thousands of mullahs’ thefts is the remittance of three billion Dollars to Canada by Khavari, a close relative of Ayatollah Khamenei, for which the Canadian government gave a certificate of appreciation to this well-known Iranian thief.

Listen to two clips: one of Shapour Bakhtiar’s speech in the National Assembly of Iran in 1979 and his emphasis on the Constitution, and the other of Ayatollah Taleghani’s video opposing the principle of Velayat Faqih, in 1979, which caused him to be killed, along with Khomeini’s speech, so that it remains in your memory.

Inside Iran, the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ revolution is alive and well and will continue despite the oppression of the people by the mullahs, and it never stops.

Abroad, Reza Pahlavi’s effort to overshadow the revolution of the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ revolution will continue.

Outside of Iran, educated Iranians, satisfactorily and with good intention, publish the news coming from inside Iran, with the help of the Internet, and tell of the proud history of Iran to the youth.

Contact: John Q Naimi: qmarsjohn@aol.com or MG Vallely princenemo1@protonmail.com