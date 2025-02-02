The Standard Bearer for the Conservancy of the Constitution and Restoration of America.

The Stand Up America US Foundation was founded in 2005 by MG Paul E. Vallely, US Army (Ret) and LTG Thomas McInerney USAF (Ret), as a multi-media organization that involves publishing, radio, television, speaking engagements, website, writing articles for publication as well as books. This site is meant as an educational resource based upon the values and principles set forth by our founding fathers. Our goal is to inform, clarify, and speak truth to power. We are a network of patriotic Americans from all walks of life, including former members of the Military, former federal, state, and local employees of government, analysts, writers, and world leaders, and our group extends across the globe.

SUA is also an intelligence gathering and analyzing group that has briefed our government leadership on all matters of international interest, terrorism, and anything that affects the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness of our citizenry and way of life. SUA has briefed the FBI, Congress, law enforcement, and many other agencies. All our work is based on the following “America First conservative values and principles:

The United States of America’s CONSTITUTION – The intent of our Founding Fathers.

American Exceptionalism and the grand experiment of representative republicanism.

Upholding all our 1 st Amendment Rights.

Upholding all our 2 nd Amendment Rights.

Upholding all our 10 th Amendment Rights.

The Rule-of-Law, not of man or men, nor cult of personality, but as from God.

Strong National Defense and Secure Borders.

National and State Sovereignty.

Capitalism and Western economic values.

A safe and secure Israel.

Supporting Our Uniformed Services and Veterans.

Individual Liberties and Personal Responsibility.

Fiscally Responsible, Limited Government.

Reclaiming our Republic, returning to the Constitution’s original intent, and more!

Mission Statement

Stand Up America US Foundation was created to be an educational and citizen’s forum based upon the values and principles our founding fathers intended to make the most excellent form of government ever conceived and implemented. Our great nation is based upon the convictions outlined in the Declaration of Independence, the creation of the Constitution, and the rights endowed by our Creator, predicating our future on such things as the Federalist Papers, The Law of Nations, and the common sense of governing the Representative Republic.

Preserving the tremendous and exceptional American Experiment as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world to aspire to and be governed at the people’s consent, by the people, and for the people is the mission of SUA. We aim to help recover our founding principles and right our ship of state to these fundamental and ingeniously created foundations.

Make America Great Again

