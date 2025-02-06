By

John Geraci

Guest Editorial

February 6, 2025

For a country that spends like a teenager with a stolen credit card, the United States sure has a lot of trust from the global economy. The dollar remains the undisputed heavyweight champion of reserve currencies, held lovingly in vaults across the world by nations that simultaneously bemoan America’s fiscal irresponsibility while hoarding its crisp green bills like doomsday preppers stockpiling canned beans.



Despite ballooning deficits, political gridlock, and a national debt that’s more of a concept than a number anyone actually believes can be repaid, central banks still look at the U.S. dollar and think: “Yes, this is the safest bet.” The alternatives? A eurozone that functions more like a dysfunctional family reunion than a coherent economic bloc. A Chinese yuan controlled by a government with a penchant for disappearing billionaires. And let’s not even mention the ruble, which is currently being traded somewhere between wishful thinking and monopoly money.



So what does it say about the world’s economy when the best option is a currency backed by a government that argues about whether to pay its own bills every few months? Simple: It says that despite all the fiscal clownery, the U.S. remains the least-worst option. The dollar isn’t so much a beacon of strength as it is the last lifeboat on a ship where all the other rafts have holes.



Of course, America’s financial dominance isn’t purely by accident. The global economy runs on trust, and as much as critics love to point at America’s spending habits, they still trust the U.S. military, its legal system, and, above all, its willingness to consume more than any other nation. It turns out that being the world’s biggest customer—and having a Federal Reserve that can print as much money as needed—makes you indispensable, even if your financial house is built on a foundation of I.O.U.s.



But let’s be honest: the dollar’s supremacy isn’t a testament to America’s economic prudence—it’s a reflection of the world’s sheer lack of better choices. The global financial system is like a reality show where everyone knows the star is reckless and unstable, yet they keep tuning in because the alternatives are even worse.



So, to all the central banks, finance ministers, and reserve managers out there still stockpiling U.S. dollars while nervously watching America’s debt ceiling theatrics: we see you. You may shake your heads at our fiscal madness, but at the end of the day, you’d still rather hold our increasingly abstract money than roll the dice on anything else. And who can blame you? In the grand casino of global finance, the house always wins—and that house still runs on the dollar.

