By

John Geraci

Guest Editorial

February 8, 2025

Once upon a time, not too long ago, America found itself in the throes of an era best described as "The Great Babysitting Experiment." It was a time when the government was less of a functioning entity and more of an overprotective helicopter parent, hovering over its citizens with a checklist of dos and don’ts, a stack of participation trophies, and an ever-expanding collection of safe spaces. And then, as if struck by an epiphany—or perhaps just fed up with the incessant nagging—a new cultural shift began brewing, led by an unlikely coalition: Gen Z, minorities, and centrist Democrats who had simply had enough. No, they weren’t all wearing MAGA hats or waving flags at Trump rallies, but they were increasingly drawn to an idea that had become borderline scandalous in certain circles: being proud of America again.

The Nanny State Hangover

For years, the prevailing culture leaned into a philosophy that could be summed up as "Big Brother Knows Best." A never-ending parade of regulations dictated how large a soda could be, whether plastic straws were permissible, and how many microaggressions could be detected in an old episode of *Friends*. Self-reliance? That was out. Rugged individualism? Problematic. American exceptionalism? Definitely racist. But as it turns out, there's only so much hand-holding and virtue-signaling a society can take before it starts rolling its eyes and saying, "Okay, boomer... but the government version."

Enter the New Wave

This is not your grandpa’s conservative movement. It's not about just tax cuts and the Second Amendment (although, sure, those still matter). The new energy is coming from young people and minority communities who are tired of being treated like fragile ornaments in need of perpetual protection from the harsh realities of life. Instead of viewing themselves as victims in need of saving, they’re embracing self-determination, economic opportunity, and—brace yourselves—actual patriotism.

No, they’re not all sold on Donald Trump, the man. Let’s be real—his spray tan alone can be divisive. But his ideas? That’s a different story. The economy-first, bureaucracy-slashing, let’s-just-admit-America’s-still-the-best mindset? That’s hitting home. They’re done with endless apologies for being American. They want a country they can cheer for again without being accused of "toxic nationalism."

A Culture That Just Wants to Have Fun Again

One of the most telling signs of this shift? Comedy is making a comeback. For years, humor was shackled by the ever-growing list of topics deemed too sensitive to joke about. Now, Gen Z, in particular, is leading a comedy renaissance where nothing is off-limits, and cancel culture is dying a slow and hilarious death. The rise of this new American attitude is best reflected in the simple truth that people just want to laugh again. They want to enjoy life without a lecture attached to every movie, stand-up routine, or Super Bowl ad.

The Path Forward: Less Shame, More Swagger

What we’re witnessing isn’t just political—it’s cultural. It’s a movement back toward personal responsibility, economic ambition, and, dare we say it, a little good old-fashioned American swagger. Sure, the media and academic elites are clutching their pearls at the audacity of people wanting to be optimistic about the country again. But the rest of America? They’re too busy building businesses, cracking jokes, and enjoying life to care.

So, where does this leave us? Well, America might not be perfect, but it’s still the best game in town. And for the first time in a long time, a growing number of Americans—young and old, black and white, left and right—are ready to say it out loud. With a smirk. And maybe even a flag emoji.

