Over the past couple of weeks, many Americans have been reading the shocking truth of how billions of their taxpayer dollars were either wasted or spent on agendas opposed to deeply held beliefs. A February 3 White House statement entitled “At USAID Waste, Fraud, and Abuse run” included the following: “Here are only a few examples of the waste and abuse: $1.5 million to “advance diversity equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities”, $70,000 for production of a “DEI musical” in Ireland…..$47,000 for a “transgender opera” in Colombia, $32,000 for a “transgender comic book” in Peru, $2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala, $6 million to fund tourism in Egypt, hundreds of thousands for a non-profit linked to designated terrorist organizations — even AFTER an inspector general launched an investigation, millions to EcoHealth Alliance — which was involved in research at the Wuhan lab, hundreds of thousands of meals that went to al Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria, funding to print “personalized” contraceptives birth control devices in developing countries, hundreds of millions of dollars to fund irrigation canals, farming equipment, and even fertilizer used to support the unprecedented poppy cultivation and heroin production in Afghanistan, benefiting the Taliban. The list literally goes on and on.” https://perma.cc/W7JU-PNFY USAID was created by an Executive Order of John F. Kennedy in 1961 as part of his strategy to contain the advancement of Communism, but became corrupted in the past decades.

As the progressive Council on Foreign Relations wrote about the creation of USAID “President John F. Kennedy created USAID via executive order at the height of the Cold War in 1961—based on authority provided in the 1961 Foreign Assistance Act—to counter Soviet influence abroad.”

Importantly, the acronym USAID is for “United States Agency for International Development”, not “Aid”. Until recent recently, the acronym was pronounced “U” “S” “A” “I” “D”, and not “US..Aid” as though an aid organization. By JFKs EO, USAID was under the Secretary of State. USAID was specifically intended to counter the Soviet development plans in third world countries. The Soviets were trying to spread communism this way and JFK was countering it. When I served in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, I saw what USAID had accomplished there during the 1960s/70s. It built the capital of Helmand Province, Lashka Gah, as well as many other provincial structures. The development was when the Soviet Union and US were vying for influence. When the Cold War ended in 1991, USAID lost its original chartered purpose of countering Soviet influence. In 1998, however, Bill Clinton signed legislation making USAID a separate agency with the nebulous mission of alleviating poverty, providing humanitarian assistance, assisting developing countries, and assisting nations deemed strategically important.

Unlike, JFK’s USAID, the new USAID mission was nebulous and allowed a shocking level of discretion for spending the $40 Billion allocated annually. To give just one example of the waste, the following comes from a USAID Strategic Sustainability Performance Plan (2015): “In response to the growing concerns about the adverse impacts of climate change, USAID’s mission is to improve the living conditions of people in developing countries while minimizing detrimental impacts to the environment. USAID helps these stakeholders generate prosperity in innovative and sustainable ways while conserving natural resources and minimizing contamination.”

Using a justification of providing assistance to developing countries, USAID has abused the term “Sustainability” by allowing ideologically driven climate change initiatives and the resources spent on forcing “inclusion” of marginalized groups (think LGBTQI) on developing nations. The May 3, 2023 “Understanding USAID’s Policy Framework” conference gives great insight into why USAID wastes taxpayer dollars on radical progressive gender and transgender ideology

. I would recommend all Americans watch that conference to understand the radical agenda. In addition to the use of taxpayer dollars for gender and climate ideology, USAID has been accused by several sources, domestic and internation, for involvement in “Color” revolutions which overthrew elected governments (including alleged involvement in the 2014 Ukrainian Maidan revolution). DOGE auditing has found that USAID gave countless millions of dollars, directly and indirectly, to liberal-leaning news agencies, both domestic and international. These news agencies have ignored or suppressed news of USAID waste, fraud, abuse, and provide positive coverage of the agency. Lastly, as Dr. Mark Moyar outlined in his book “Masters of Corruption”, USAID has a history of senior leadership conflicts of interest (directing USAID money to organizations leaders are connected). When this misconduct is reported, the whistleblowers are maligned by bogus complaints from within USAID until they must leave

Though a number who work at USAID have good intentions and do good work, the agency has become corrupt, partisan, and ideological particularly the end of the Cold War. It has been an arm of progressive ideology, pushing agendas many Americans would find repugnant and doing it with taxpayer dollars. The Agency is now properly under the State Department for supervision. It’s time for Democrats to stop defending the indefensible and join the rest of Americans in demanding accountability of their hard-earned money. We are one nation under God and created equal, and it’s time American interest prevail.

