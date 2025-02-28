By

George Mcclellan

February 28, 2025

Guest Editorial

There are three types of predators. Successful natural predators attack their prey with speed, stealth and cunning looking for a meal, that's all! Naturally, they make no attempt to cover-up or hide the evidence of their kill. Criminal human predators on the other hand, come in basically three forms, the unpremeditated strike out in anger crime, the preplanned revenge attacks such as organized crime may perpetrate and, the attacks for criminal purposes, like street crimes an∂ home intrusions. For most crimes, forensics can usually identify a perpetrator and good detective work can or should, bring the villain to book. Advance technology with cameras is everywhere and DNA forensics, often quickly end in arrests.

Not so the predatory government of Democrats! They have been a radical Marxist party since LBJ divided the nation with his Civil Rights Act. The events since slowly brought us down to the Obama-Biden era where the screwy theories of DEI and CRT was imposed deliberately to disguise sabotage as incompetence. The radical Marxist aim of the Democrat is to install a dictatorship of the elites they, being the intellectual class who govern by theory not experience. The victims of these really stupid theories litter the American landscape with high welfare costs, high unemployment rates of skilled workers, loss of educational attainments by the past generations of students, ladening the welfare rolls and importing millions of unskilled illegals to keep Democrats in power and throwing money at them to assuage their plight. Of course, the criminal classes, internal and illegal will assuage themselves as street predators.

To conceal this scheme, Democrats had to hide their expenditures through coopted bureaus like USAID, FEMA, USDA, BLM (Bureau of Land Management) et.al, as normal Congressional approved sources to dispense tax payer funds. Since DOGE, the cat is out of the bag. Those enumerated agencies and others through which US taxpayer funds were distributed, included even support to our Islamic enemies and the happy world of sexual perversion. These have actually been money laundering schemes to spread perversion around the world, enrich the coffers of the Democrat party and sabotage America by apparent incompetence, not design.

Other victims of the criminal Democrats are those employees who saw and understood and declined the criminal activity they were asked to support by virtue of their jobs. Victims with a Clinton connection are too many to count in this short essay but bodies and blood and suicide notes piled up, apparently as warnings to others. This is evidence left at the death scenes where digital loot is transferred to secret accounts by "incompetent" (DEI) employees to suborned agencies whose legitimately is unquestioned and who dispense the loot to wherever the funds were destined to go. The paper trails, falsified documents, absence of receipts and bills of ladling, that sort of thing, reveals their misdeeds and the years they have been stealing from the treasury.

But, those rascally street radicals, the mini-Marxists, transgenders, BLM, Antifa and perverts that cling to the Democrat party, are not finished yet. The Democrat party, per se, is done with. Instead, the financial support of the George Soro's Open Society Organization, the Obama Foundation and even Bill Gates, who have basically financed street radicals and their rioting on American cities, have since launched attacks against Tesla auto dealerships, organizing radical groups to attend and disrupt Republican town hall meetings and to file state and federal lawsuits to clog the courts and slow down Trumps efforts to make America Great Again. The American people see through it but, it's a steady reminder that they will not stop their aggression against America until they are beaten back at every turn. We cannot sit on our laurels and hope, or expect, that the hard charging experts Trump selected as his cabinet secretaries, can do the job alone. They should expect the cooperation of every voting American to stand up when and where needed to push back on the danger.

Remember, freedom is the goal, the Constitution is the way. Now, go get 'em! Now, go help Trump.

www.standupamericaus.org

Contact Information: Email: suaus1961@gmail.com Phone: 406 249 1091

Order our books now on www.standupamericaus.org or Amazon